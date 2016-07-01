This Sight Words PowerPoint Game is perfect for Kindergarten. In teams, students find sight words that match their game board. The first team to match all their sight words wins. This game is aligned with Fry’s first 100 sight words. 25 sight word games included. Have fun in your Kindergarten classroom with the Sight Words Match PowerPoint game!



Game Compatibility:

This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.



*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.



This Product Includes:

• Fry Sight Words: 1-20 (5 games with cards in a different order)

• Fry Sight Words: 21-40 (5 games with cards in a different order)

• Fry Sight Words: 41-60 (5 games with cards in a different order)

• Fry Sight Words: 61-80 (5 games with cards in a different order)

• Fry Sight Words: 81-100 (5 games with cards in a different order)



