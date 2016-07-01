Sight Word Snowballs #2 is an interactive PowerPoint snowball game, and is a great way to review sight words. There are 10 sight words in each game to help students learn sight words. This game is aligned to Fry's sight words 51-100.



This Product Includes:

• Sight Words 51-100

• 5 snowball game boards



Need sight words 1-50? Checkout Sight Word Snowball #1



*Bundle up and save 25%.



This game is also included in the:

1) Sight Word Snowball PowerPoint Game Bundle for $5.25.



Game Compatibility:

This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.



*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.



Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!