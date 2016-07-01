The Fry Sight Words Kindergarten Soccer Game #1 is an interactive PowerPoint soccer game, and is a great way to review kindergarten sight words. There are 10 sight words in each game to help students learn sight words. This game is aligned to Fry's sight words 1-50.



This Product Includes:

• Sight Words 1-50

• 5 soccer game boards



*Bundle up and save 25%.



This game is also included in the:

1) Sight Word Soccer PowerPoint Game Bundle for $5.25.



Need sight words 51-100? Checkout Sight Word Soccer #2



Game Compatibility:

This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.



Not sure you can use this game on your device?

Download the preview to check if the file is compatible with your device.



*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.



Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!