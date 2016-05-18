Similes: These similes cootie catchers are a great way for students to have fun while learning about different Similes. How to Play and Assembly Instructions are included.



This activity has students visually seeing a picture and determining what phrase it is. The following similes are included:



Cool as a cucumber

Face lit up like a light bulb

Fast as lightning

Slept like a log

Blind as a bat

Toes were as cold as ice

His anger erupted like a volcano

Proud as a peacock





Thank you to Monster Wrangler Mike who provided the images