Similes: These similes cootie catchers are a great way for students to have fun while learning about different Similes. How to Play and Assembly Instructions are included.

This activity has students visually seeing a picture and determining what phrase it is. The following similes are included:

Cool as a cucumber
Face lit up like a light bulb
Fast as lightning
Slept like a log
Blind as a bat
Toes were as cold as ice
His anger erupted like a volcano
Proud as a peacock


Thank you to Monster Wrangler Mike who provided the images

Created: May 18, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

