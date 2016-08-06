These task cards are a great way for students to have fun while practicing their skills with simple, compound, and complex sentences. A recording sheet and an answer key are included.

Problem Types:

1. Students identify simple, compound, and complex sentences
2. Students add or take away phrases to change the sentence type as well as combining or separating sentences. These require students to be familiar with independent and dependent clauses and conjunctions.

