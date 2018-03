Single Digit Addition (15 pages) back to school themed worksheets.



This is a pack of 15 Single Digit Addition Worksheets. Every page has a different pirate clipart.



Each page has 20 problems written horizontally.



Some have inconsistent sums and others have consistent sums but the addends change.



They are great for a quick assessment, extra practice, math sprints, or homework.



Check out some other single digit addition and subtraction worksheets.

Single Digit Ocean Themed Worksheets

Single Digit Space Themed Worksheets

Single Digit Dinosaur Themed Worksheets

Single Digit Halloween Themed Worksheets

Single Digit Christmas Themed Worksheets

Single Digit Valentine's Day Themed Worksheets

Single Digit Worksheets with No Theme



All my math worksheets can be found on this Pinterest Board - https://www.pinterest.com/ryannygren/math-worksheets-for-kids/



For further assistance, please write me at r_nyg@yahoo.com



They were created by Ryan Nygren.



Credits for Clip Art and Cover clipart.

Cover Clipart by A Sketchy Guy at http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/store/A-Sketchy-Guy



Clipart Credits:



• Teachers Clipart - http://teachersclipart.blogspot.com/ OR http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Teachers- Clipart



• Edu-Clips - www.edu-clips.com



• Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah Designs - http://www.teachersnotebook.com/shop/Zip-a-Dee-Doo-DahDesigns OR

https://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Zip-a-dee-doo-dah-Designs



• A Sketchy Guy - http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/store/A-Sketchy-Guy



• Open clipart - https://openclipart.org/

o Artists – Cyberscooty, Mystica, YekCim, Klaro, Rones, Frankes, Molumen, Dear_Theophilus, Nicubunu, Hackdorte, Ginkgo, Firkin, GDJ, Talekids, J4P4N, Eypros, Hextrust, Jcjacob, Ericlemerdy, Bkenned5, Amilo, Sketchartist, Qubodup, Sissone



• Eltigger - http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Eltigger



• http://www.pdclipart.org/



• http://www.wpclipart.com/browse.html