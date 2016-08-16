Single Digit Addition (15 pages) back to school themed worksheets.
This is a pack of 15 Single Digit Addition Worksheets. Every page has a different pirate clipart.
Each page has 20 problems written horizontally.
Some have inconsistent sums and others have consistent sums but the addends change.
They are great for a quick assessment, extra practice, math sprints, or homework.
Check out some other single digit addition and subtraction worksheets.
Single Digit Ocean Themed Worksheets
Single Digit Space Themed Worksheets
Single Digit Dinosaur Themed Worksheets
Single Digit Halloween Themed Worksheets
Single Digit Christmas Themed Worksheets
Single Digit Valentine's Day Themed Worksheets
Single Digit Worksheets with No Theme
All my math worksheets can be found on this Pinterest Board - https://www.pinterest.com/ryannygren/math-worksheets-for-kids/
For further assistance, please write me at r_nyg@yahoo.com
They were created by Ryan Nygren.
Credits for Clip Art and Cover clipart.
Cover Clipart by A Sketchy Guy at http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/store/A-Sketchy-Guy
Clipart Credits:
• Teachers Clipart - http://teachersclipart.blogspot.com/ OR http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Teachers- Clipart
• Edu-Clips - www.edu-clips.com
• Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah Designs - http://www.teachersnotebook.com/shop/Zip-a-Dee-Doo-DahDesigns OR
https://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Zip-a-dee-doo-dah-Designs
• A Sketchy Guy - http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/store/A-Sketchy-Guy
• Open clipart - https://openclipart.org/
o Artists – Cyberscooty, Mystica, YekCim, Klaro, Rones, Frankes, Molumen, Dear_Theophilus, Nicubunu, Hackdorte, Ginkgo, Firkin, GDJ, Talekids, J4P4N, Eypros, Hextrust, Jcjacob, Ericlemerdy, Bkenned5, Amilo, Sketchartist, Qubodup, Sissone
• Eltigger - http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Eltigger
• http://www.pdclipart.org/
• http://www.wpclipart.com/browse.html
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 16, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Farm Animals - PowerPoint & Activities
- (0)
- $5.99
Penguins - Powerpoint & Activities
- (2)
- $4.99
Amphibians - PowerPoint & Activities
- (0)
- $4.99
Popular paid resources
Maths - Year 1
- 14 Resources
- $21.13
Coordinates and Position
- (0)
- $4.23
Three Digit Addition & Subtraction - Pirate Themed Worksheet Bundle - 60 pages
- 4 Resources
- $8.99
New resources
EYFS Maths - Pirates 10 Frame Game
- (1)
- FREE
Five Pirates (counting rhymes)
- (35)
- FREE
Pirate related things
- (54)
- FREE
Updated resources
Maths - Year 1
- 14 Resources
- $21.13
Coordinates and Position
- (0)
- $4.23
Three Digit Addition & Subtraction - Pirate Themed Worksheet Bundle - 60 pages
- 4 Resources
- $8.99