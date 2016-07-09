This set of skeletal system flashcards is great for reviewing the skeletal system, identifying bones, and general skeletal system terminology. This product contains 3 sets of flashcards with over 140 individual flashcards. The cards are designed to be folded, laminated, and cut. All sets can be mixed and matched, and copies can be made for extra sets depending on your needs. The first set contains 22 flashcards general review questions that go with my skeletal system unit. The second set contains 63 bone and bone characteristic identification flashcards. The third set contains 62 skeletal system vocabulary flashcards.



Some of the vocabulary includes: process, trochanter, tuberosity, crest, condyle, facet, fossa, foramen, canal, sinus, osteocytes, trabeculae, red marrow, periosteum, endosteum, ossification, cartilage, fracture, osteoporosis, axial skeleton, appendicular skeleton, orbit, fontanel, cervical region, thoracic region, sternum, flexion, extension, diaphysis, epiphysis, spongy bone, remodeling, scoliosis, sprain, joint capsule, synovial fluid, bursa, ligament



This can be used in an Anatomy/Physiology class and can also be used in Biology or Life Science. Great for any level student from English Learner - EL - to more advanced students. I use these flashcards as a review and it is a great way to get the students using academic vocabulary which is an important part of the Common Core standards. It is also a good way to get English Learners to expand their vocabulary. If you like this product please check back soon as we will be posting more in the near future. If you have any questions or concerns about any part of one of our products please let us know and we will be happy to work with you. Thank you!

The Teacher Team