Skeletal System Notes Types of Joints & Ossification Powerpoint Presentation : This 14 slide power point presentation covers the second part of my Skeletal System Unit of the human body which can be used in an Anatomy/Physiology class and can also be used in Biology. This power point covers articulations, types of joints, terminology, and bone ossification. Filled with diagrams and pictures to enhance learning this editable power point is great for note taking skills for students of any level including English Learners, EL, as well as more advanced students. This product includes a power point presentation beginning with a review of part 1 of my Skeletal System Unit with an opportunity for students to take Cornell style notes. This is a good continuation of my Skeletal System Unit or can be modified as a stand alone power point presentation on skeletal system joints and ossification. If you like this product please check back soon as we will be posting more in the near future. If you have any questions or concerns about any part of one of our products please let us know and we will be happy to work with you. Thank you!



The Teacher Team