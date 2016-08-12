Skin Appendages PowerPoint: This PowerPoint on Skin Appendages is geared to any High School Biology or Anatomy class/grade. The purpose of this PowerPoint is to summarize the important information and concepts about Skin Appendages.

A worksheet is also included that allows students to identify and label each structure.

There are 14 slides (excluding the title slide) on this PowerPoint which contain the following titles:

♦ Types of Glands
♦ Sweat Glands
♦ How do Sweat Glands Work?
♦ Cystic Fibrosis
♦ Your Sweat DOES NOT Smell!
♦ Ceruminous Glands
♦ Sebaceous Glands
♦ Nerves (Senstory Receptors)
♦ Meissner's Corpuscles
♦ Pacinian Corpuscles
♦ Ruffini Receptors
♦ Krause End Bulbs
♦ Peripheral Nerve Disorder
♦ Nails
♦ Hair
♦ The Hair Cycle

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Version-1.jpg
  • Version-2.jpg
  • Version-3.jpg
  • Skin-Appendages.ppt
  • Gland-identification-worksheet.doc

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 12, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 107 KB

Version-1

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 105 KB

Version-2

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 82 KB

Version-3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 48%

Bundle

Anatomy

$16.00

Categories & Grades