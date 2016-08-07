Do your students confuse Yalta and Potsdam? Mine used to, so I created a set of teaching slides AND GAMES that help them better grasp four of the most important WWII War Conferences: Casablanca, Tehran, Yalta, and Potsdam.





About these Allied War Conferences Games for Smart Board



The presentation begins with an overview of when and where the four conferences took place, and includes a variety of interactive games to review and help students learn/remember the key points.



After that introduction, the presentation treats each conference separately and details both who attended and the important decisions that were reached. Again, interactive games are provided to reinforce understanding and retention of the key points. Students are asked to compare conferences on several slides, once they have been taught about more than one. Primary source photographs are used to illustrate concepts and deepen students' understanding.



All conferences are presented in the context of the ongoing war, with reference to events in the war that influenced the decisions made at the conferences.



Ways to Use these Allied War Conferences Games in Class



This is an interactive presentation. Yes, it teaches the concepts, and does so in a clear, concise way, but it also reviews and assesses students along the way, by means of games and activities that the whole class can enjoy. During your World War II unit, if you have this on the board when students come in each day, it will provide a fun sponge activity as students get settled -- one that helps them revisit the conferences until they know the details of each!



The full download has 32 slides chock full of information and games.



Smartboard Presentations by Elise Parker







*Requires Smart Board Notebook software to run







*note: Tehran is also spelled Teheran. I have chosen to use the Tehran spelling throughout my presentation.