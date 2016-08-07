This 37 page presentation teaches students the basic sequence of events in the Pacific Theatre of World War II.
About these WWII Pacific Theatre Games for Smart Board
The presentation, which runs using Smart Board notebook software, has 24 pages taking students through the key facts and events of the Pacific Theatre, including:
-----the formation of the Axis,
-----the attack on Pearl Harbor
-----the OTHER locations attacked by the Japanese on Dec 7-8, 1941,
-----the early battles of Coral Sea and Midway,
-----the Philippine and island-hopping campaigns,
-----the Casablanca Conference at which decisions about the war against Japan were made,
-----the strategic importance of Iwo Jima,
-----the atomic bombing of Japan,
-----and the surrender of Japan.
After those 24 pages, there are 13 pages of review activities asking students to recall key events, leaders, and alliances, as well as to put the Pacific War in order. These are self-checking interactive activities.
Ways to Use these WWII in the Pacific Games for Smart Board
I use this presentation both to teach and review the Pacific War. It is a great sponge activity -- during our World War Two unit I will have it on the Smart Board at the start of class and students will enthusiastically try the games, day after day.
This presentation helps both to teach the students and motivate them to learn!
SmartBoard Presentations by Elise Parker
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 7, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day)
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Monarchs and world leaders
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Second World War
- History / Thematic and breadth studies
- History / Thematic and breadth studies / Military history
