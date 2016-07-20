Fun End of the Year Activity: Smile! It's a Selfie – All About Me/Character Study Activity: An activity to share all about students, book characters, and historical figures!



What makes you...you?

Have fun in the classroom with this student-focused activity! Students will have fun drawing themselves and filling in the text message bubbles with more getting-to-know-you facts. Use the sheets with suggestions, or use the blank versions for even more creative fun!



Want to go old school?

Instead of the iPhone selfie, opt for the instant film version of the activity sheet. Students will love completing the bulletin boards with words and images.



Pssst! Hold on to this activity during novel studies or even for use in social studies—students can share the traits of a book character or a notable figure in history in a fun way!





What you’ll get:



• Phone with Text Bubbles —print the worksheet with topic suggestions, or have students use a blank worksheet to fit the need of the activity! Choose between the prompt version, the header only version, or the blank version.

• Phone with Lines—Use this to include a short response next tot the selfie. Choose between “A Selfie of” header and no header versions.

• Bulletin Board Image—Go old school! Students can draw their selfie on a Polaroid-like photo and add additional text and images on the other papers on the bulletin board. Choose between dotted and lined backgrounds.

• BONUS! Individual Images—Looking to get creative? Use the individual images of the elements in the worksheets to have students print and cut out a unique take on this project! Great for bulletin boards, posters, or whatever you and your students can imagine! Simply open the image in the image editing or document creation software, place and resize the image to your needs, and print!





The product comes as a a zipped folder—simply unzip the folder to access the files!

• Activity sheets are provided as individual PDFs

• Image files (isolated phone image, etc.) are provided as JPGs and PNGs to allow for transparency when needed



Love this selfie activity set? Please leave a review—I'd love to know how you used it in your classroom!



Enjoy!

– Glue & Ink

glueandink.com



COPYRIGHT:

Product is for personal use only and is not to be redistributed. This means that you are free to use this product personal use—in the classroom (or at home!) but not for commercial use. The products and/or its parts may not be used in the creation of products to be sold or given away for free. Thank you for respecting Glue & Ink's work! Enjoy!