Here are 3 activity sheets to print and use after you've read Snowflake Bentley, by Jacqueline Briggs Martin, to your students.

1. Comprehension Sheet - This sheet asks students to draw and write about their favorite part, list 5 character traits to describe Willie, define the word "expert", and answer some questions related to setting, problems in the story, and what one thing they might choose to study.

2. Venn Diagram - a page where the students Compare and Contrast themselves to Snowflake Bentley.

3. Circle Map - a page where the students can make themselves OR Snowflake Bentley the topic.

