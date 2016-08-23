Solar System: This formation of the solar system PowerPoint engages students by incorporating videos, high resolution pictures, and easy to understand explanations on the formation of the solar system.

This lesson contains 12 slides and should run a full class period or two to teach, and contains the following Slide Titles:

♦ The Formation of the Solar System (Title Slide)
♦ The Overall Process
♦ Supernova: The Death of a Red Supergiant (with videos)
♦ Supernova: Animation
♦ Interstellar Cloud (with video)
♦ Protostar Formation
♦ Phase 1: Spinning (With Animations)
♦ Phase 2: Flattening (With Animations)
♦ Phase 3: Planetesimals (With Animation)
♦ Phase 4: Planets (With Animation)
♦ Question
♦ Rocky vs. Terrestrial Planet Formation

