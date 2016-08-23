Solar System: This formation of the solar system PowerPoint engages students by incorporating videos, high resolution pictures, and easy to understand explanations on the formation of the solar system.
This lesson contains 12 slides and should run a full class period or two to teach, and contains the following Slide Titles:
♦ The Formation of the Solar System (Title Slide)
♦ The Overall Process
♦ Supernova: The Death of a Red Supergiant (with videos)
♦ Supernova: Animation
♦ Interstellar Cloud (with video)
♦ Protostar Formation
♦ Phase 1: Spinning (With Animations)
♦ Phase 2: Flattening (With Animations)
♦ Phase 3: Planetesimals (With Animation)
♦ Phase 4: Planets (With Animation)
♦ Question
♦ Rocky vs. Terrestrial Planet Formation
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Double Digit Addition With and Without Regrouping: Math Escape Room
- (0)
- $5.00
Double Digit Addition With and Without Regrouping Game: Math Tarsia Puzzle
- (0)
- $2.00
Double Digit Addition Activity: Math Message Decoder
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
ALL ABOUT SPRING
- (15)
- $5.63
Bundle – Waves; Electromagnetic Waves (Electromagnetic Spectrum)
- 3 Resources
- $6.34
KS3 Physics - Magnetism, Magnets and Electromagnets Resource Pack, PowerPoint and Worksheets
- (21)
- $4.93
New resources
Planet / Space Table Names
- (1)
- FREE
Topical Science Update - September
- (1)
- FREE
Earth and Space vocabulary bookmark
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Animal Life Cycles Complete Unit Lesson Bundle
- 11 Resources
- $60.15
Animal Life Cycles Complete Unit Lesson Plans
- (0)
- $4.23
Great youtube mass V weight videos
- (0)
- FREE