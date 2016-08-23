Planets: This planets PowerPoint is meant to introduce students to the planets of our solar system. Students complete a graphic organizer which follows the lesson and includes the following information for each planet:



Planets Power Point Contents:



♦ How Large is each planet

♦ How Far away from the Sun is each Planet

♦ What the planet's surface is like

♦ Composition of the atmosphere

♦ Temperature range

♦ Can it be seen with the naked eyes and where?

♦ Facts about its moons

♦ Year and Day

♦ Possibility for life on the planet?

♦ Video about the Planet