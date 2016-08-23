Planets: This planets PowerPoint is meant to introduce students to the planets of our solar system. Students complete a graphic organizer which follows the lesson and includes the following information for each planet:

Planets Power Point Contents:

♦ How Large is each planet
♦ How Far away from the Sun is each Planet
♦ What the planet's surface is like
♦ Composition of the atmosphere
♦ Temperature range
♦ Can it be seen with the naked eyes and where?
♦ Facts about its moons
♦ Year and Day
♦ Possibility for life on the planet?
♦ Video about the Planet

$4.95

Buy nowSave for later
  • Cover-Page.jpg
  • Graphic-Organizer.jpg
  • Mars.jpg
  • Venus.jpg
  • The-Planets---A-Tour-Through-the-Solar-System.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 23, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 85 KB

Cover-Page

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 61 KB

Graphic-Organizer

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 130 KB

Mars

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades