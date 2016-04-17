Foot stomping songs are great to help your students learn how to keep a steady beat. This song "Stamp Your Feet" has been composed and arranged to inherently assist and encourage students to stamp along to the music. Listen and have a try!
You can listen to the song at Ahjay Stelino's website at:
https://ahjaystelino.com/learning-songs/
Liked the song?
Felt it could be better adapted to suit your students?
Leave a comment below to share your experiences!
