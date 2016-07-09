This is a great activity as a summative assessment for a space unit. The brochure should be folded into thirds, featuring "Space Travel Brochure" as the front. This brochure includes:
What to bring in space? activity where students name 5 things astronauts need, and then will draw lines to match the words to the astronaut picture.
What will we see in space? activity where students will write the names of the 8 planets.
Some planets we will visit are? map where students shall draw the 8 planets and label them in their correct order from the Sun.
There is a sample brochure included for reference. Please make sure to check out my blog and see ideas from my "Space Day".
http://completelykindergarten.blogspot.com/2013/05/sublime-space-unit.html
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 9, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
STEAM: Do Living Things Need Love to Grow and Change
- (0)
- $3.50
STEM: Coding the North Pole Packet CCSS/NGSS
- (1)
- $5.00
Designing a Digital Watermark
- (0)
- $2.25
Popular paid resources
Scientific Information Text Writing - Earth and Space
- (0)
- $3.52
Descriptive Writing - Rated Outstanding: Unconventional, New and Unique: A Magical Lesson of Wonder
- (3)
- $7.03
End of Term MEGA Bundle. Creative, Cross-Curricular & Fun!
- 18 Resources
- $14.07
New resources
Rainforest Food (Taste Test Booklet)
- (1)
- FREE
Space: Medium Term Plans
- (1)
- $4.23
CORE SUBJECT DISPLAY LETTERING
- (2)
- FREE
Updated resources
Scientific Information Text Writing - Earth and Space
- (0)
- $3.52
EXPLORING OUR SOLAR SYSTEM. Planets
- (1)
- $7.04
Mission to Mars: Topic Unit Plan
- (0)
- $16.90