This is a great activity as a summative assessment for a space unit. The brochure should be folded into thirds, featuring "Space Travel Brochure" as the front. This brochure includes:



What to bring in space? activity where students name 5 things astronauts need, and then will draw lines to match the words to the astronaut picture.



What will we see in space? activity where students will write the names of the 8 planets.



Some planets we will visit are? map where students shall draw the 8 planets and label them in their correct order from the Sun.



There is a sample brochure included for reference. Please make sure to check out my blog and see ideas from my "Space Day".



http://completelykindergarten.blogspot.com/2013/05/sublime-space-unit.html