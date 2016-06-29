Spain, This Kid's Life is a booklet that focuses on how a child lives daily life in a different country, compared to how people live in their own country. This particular book tracks the life of a girl named Camila who lives in the country of Spain.
Included:
1. A pre-test to see what your students know about Spain
2. A 2 page letter from Camila that describes her life in Spain
3. Facts about Spain and discussion questions
4. Word Search Puzzle
5. Secret Code Puzzle
6. Make a Spanish Fan
7. Create a Spanish Bull
8. Color a Spanish Girl
8. Postcard Writing Activity
10. Questions about Spain Writing Activity
11. Spanish Phrases
12. Crossword Puzzle about Spain
14. Similarities and Differences Organizer and Writing Activity
All artwork is original and create by myself.
Thanks for looking at my products,
Yvonne Crawford
