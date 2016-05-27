Spanish Reflexive Preterite Past Tense Verbs - includes great grammar based games and lesson plans to practice the reflexive preterite past tense verbs in Spanish.



These Spanish grammar games and activities give students the Spanish oral language practice they need to master vocabulary and the reflexive past verb tenses in Spanish.



This 21-page game packet contains 6 great Spanish games/activities. Games included in this set:



Fishing For The Past!



Concentration



Slap It!



Pero Ayer



Weighty Words



Make it in the Past







Reproducible black lines included in this package:



-A variety of games

-Complete game boards and game cards

-Easy to use teacher's guides

-Easy game assembly



Happy Teaching!

Lori Wolfe