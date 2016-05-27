Spanish Reflexive Preterite Past Tense Verbs - includes great grammar based games and lesson plans to practice the reflexive preterite past tense verbs in Spanish.
These Spanish grammar games and activities give students the Spanish oral language practice they need to master vocabulary and the reflexive past verb tenses in Spanish.
This 21-page game packet contains 6 great Spanish games/activities. Games included in this set:
Fishing For The Past!
Concentration
Slap It!
Pero Ayer
Weighty Words
Make it in the Past
Reproducible black lines included in this package:
-A variety of games
-Complete game boards and game cards
-Easy to use teacher's guides
-Easy game assembly
Happy Teaching!
Lori Wolfe
About this resource
Info
Created: May 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
School licence
