Spanish Reflexive Preterite Past Tense Verbs - includes great grammar based games and lesson plans to practice the reflexive preterite past tense verbs in Spanish.

These Spanish grammar games and activities give students the Spanish oral language practice they need to master vocabulary and the reflexive past verb tenses in Spanish.

This 21-page game packet contains 6 great Spanish games/activities. Games included in this set:

Fishing For The Past!

Concentration

Slap It!

Pero Ayer

Weighty Words

Make it in the Past



Reproducible black lines included in this package:

-A variety of games
-Complete game boards and game cards
-Easy to use teacher's guides
-Easy game assembly

Happy Teaching!
Lori Wolfe

$6.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Spanish-Reflexive-Verb-Pin.jpeg
  • gamespread-span-reflex.JPG
  • Spanish-reflexive-verb-game---July-25-2012.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: May 27, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Game

jpeg, 598 KB

Spanish-Reflexive-Verb-Pin

Game

JPG, 200 KB

gamespread-span-reflex

Game

pdf, 3 MB

Spanish-reflexive-verb-game---July-25-2012

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades