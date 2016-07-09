This is a nice set of apple-themed task cards to support and encourage more speaking and listening in the classroom. Cards can be used during whole group, guided reading, or independent practice with fiction and some non-fiction texts. Each card contains a task that requires students to engage in some form of either speaking or listening. Please make sure to rate and leave feedback, and to check out some of my other great items on TPT!
Task Cards include the following activities:
*Peer Pair Share
*Using Puppets
*Tell Me Why
*Who Am I?
*Magic Mike
*Swap a Scene
*Be the Character
*Teacher Questions
*A Picture's Worth...
*Four Words
*Let's Take a Walk
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 9, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
