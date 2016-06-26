This bundle of Spelling Homework includes 18 weeks of Grade/ Year 5-6 spelling homework and a mastery spelling sheet to be placed at the back of English or homework books.



The spelling lists are composed of 10 spelling words, following a pattern of spelling with 2 additional bonus words for each week. The mastery sheet is used for students to become independent and responsible learners as they highlight the words they have mastered and can identify their weakness'. It is a great assessment tool as you can identify which words need to be reviewed quickly or students can make their own 12 word spelling test.



Enjoy :)