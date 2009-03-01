Free
3.597 customer reviews
Downloaded 25036 times
Viewed 55230 times
A simple 1 page powerpoint file for 2 teams answering 10 questions each on any topic. As each question is answered the ‘splats’ get closer to the teacher until the answer to question 10 obliterates him/her. Subsitiute your own photo for the cartoon teacher if feeling in need of ritual humiliation. For more free ideas and resources, I post on http://souffler.typepad.com/
About this resource
Info
Created: Mar 1, 2009
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Splat the teacher
