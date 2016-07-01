Spring Math Game - Hide, Seek and Solve is a fun way for your students to review multiplication, division, adding and subtracting decimals while getting up and away from their desks. There are 2 levels of difficulty included, as well as blank cards to create your own game. This game is for 4th or 5th grade.



Instructions:



1. Print, cut and laminate the different problem cards, using as many cards as you'd like. You can either glue popsicle sticks to them or/and punch holes through them and use yarn or string to hang them up.



2. Place the cards in various spots around your classroom, or go outside and place them in different locations in the yard or playground.



3. Give each student a pencil and a grid to record his or her answers. Your students might also bring along clipboards so that they have something hard to write on.



4. The students will walk or run around the room or yard to where the cards are hidden. When they find a card, they will see what its card number is, solve the math problem within it and record their answer next to the corresponding card number on the grid.



5. You can play that the first student who answers all of the questions is the winner of the game, or (even better) you can play where everyone who finishes the game and answers all of the questions correctly is a winner.



6. If you wish, when your students have the complete set of problems answered on their grids, you can reward them with a treat of some sort.



