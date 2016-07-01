Spring No Prep Common Core Literacy is a packet of ten different worksheets featuring a spring theme focusing on the English grammar and more. You can use one worksheet per day as a warm up to your daily language arts classroom lesson. This packet is designed to meet the level of a kindergarten student.
The common core standards that are covered in this packet:
K.L (Conventions of Standard English)
K.L.1
K.L.2
K.L.3
K.L.4
K.L.5
K.L.6
All graphics are original and created by myself.
Thanks for stopping by my store,
Yvonne Crawford
Total Pages 16
Answer Key Not Included
Teaching Duration N/A
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
