Spring No Prep Common Core Literacy is a packet of ten different worksheets featuring a spring theme focusing on the English grammar and more. You can use one worksheet per day as a warm up to your daily language arts classroom lesson. This packet is designed to meet the level of a kindergarten student.



The common core standards that are covered in this packet:

K.L (Conventions of Standard English)

K.L.1

K.L.2

K.L.3

K.L.4

K.L.5

K.L.6



All graphics are original and created by myself.



Total Pages 16

Answer Key Not Included

Teaching Duration N/A