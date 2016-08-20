A St. Patrick's Day package filled with "Fun Activities"!

Included are:
-2 acrostics templates
-3 math sheets
- crossword puzzle (answer sheet included)
-alphabetical order vocabulary sheet (answer sheet included)
-sentence writing sheet
-word make sheet

Total Pages 13

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • St.-Patrick's-Day-Fun-Activities-Set.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 20, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 2 MB

St.-Patrick's-Day-Fun-Activities-Set

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades