Based on the Edexcel IGCSE Chemistry specification
Other resources by this author
Tahnia
Excretion & the kidneys
Based on the CIE framework
- (17)
- FREE
Tahnia
Separation Techniques
Based on the Edexcel IGCSE Chemistry specification
- (3)
- FREE
Tahnia
Reactivity series of metals
Based on the Edexcel IGCSE Chemistry specification
- (3)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
godwin86
DIRT Worksheet (A3 Double-Sided)
This is for any GCSE (or exam) subject. This download includes a generic (multi-subject) A3 double-sided DIRT worksheet and PowerPoint instructiona...
- (16)
- $7.03
TES PICKS
sciencecorner
KS3 Physics - Electricity Resource Pack, Ciruits, Current, Voltage, Electric Components
**This resource has been recommended by the TES Resource Team** *UPDATED AUGUST 2017* Added a crossword puzzle with answers. This resource pack wil...
- (52)
- $7.04
david_worden
Unit 1.3-1.4 - Atomic structure Booklet
Originally designed to accompany BTEC qualification. Could easily be used for AEN students to guide them through basic atomic structure theory and ...
- (8)
- $5.63
New resources
sarah.ellum
WJEC AS 1.1 Formulae & Equations UNIT
WJEC Chemistry 1.1 Formulae & Equations UNIT of WORK Full unit of work Booklet with examples, worksheets Powerpoint Worked examples, questions ...
- (1)
- FREE
ilse hermie
Science and general knowledge quiz 2017
A pub quiz style resource to use with KS3 and 4 on science, toys, film and famous scientists.
- (1)
- FREE
t_roneg88
Physics combined science paper 2 Roll it (dice) revision sheet!
Can be used to prepare for aqa combined Physics paper 2 exams. Best to laminate and use small post it notes of different colours for students to wr...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
lrigb4
Science trivia questions (with answers)
This is a great resource for high school teachers which can be used as a fun activity for the ends of lessons, in homerooms for National Science We...
- (0)
- $4.23
SALE
amycooke93
C8 Acids and alkalis GCSE 9-1 Edexcel combined science board game (can be used for any exam board)
This acids and alkalis board game is the perfect revision resource to engage and motivate pupils. Designed for GCSE edexcel 9-1 combined science bu...
- (0)
- 10% off$5.35$4.82
SophieLR12
Rocks and fossils assessment- SEN Widget symbols
A basic rock assessment for the topic of rocks and fossils. Originally made for a low level SEN Y7 class and includes widget symbols to support wit...
- (0)
- FREE