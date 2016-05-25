This is a great hands on unit for K-2 students that is aligned with ELA CCSS, and Next Generation Science Standards for Engineering & Design. Students will complete a 2 part activity:

1. Students will test materials to see which ones float

2. Students will see a PPT on climate change and use the best materials from the previous testing to convert a toy car into an "amphibious car" that drives and floats on water.



***Please note additional materials are needed for this activity***

Clay or playdoh, foam, pool noodles, bubble wrap, newspaper, tin foil, duct tape, pieces of cardboard, toy cars (like Hot Wheels) containers for water.



This packet includes:

Cover Page

Introduction and Objective Page

2 pages of ELA and Next Generation Science Standards for K-2

Lesson Procedure

Teacher Prep

Building Amphibious Cars Differentiated Self Assessment

Building Amphibious Cars Design Sheets

Building Amphibious Cars Float/Sink Recording Sheet

Building Amphibious Cars Test Results Sheet

Building Amphibious Cars Samples

Building Amphibious Cars Explanation Sheet

Building Amphibious Cars Basic Budget Sheet

Building Amphibious Cars Advanced Budget Sheet

Building Amphibious Cars Classroom Display Banner



