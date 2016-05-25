This is a great hands on unit for K-2 students that is aligned with ELA CCSS, and Next Generation Science Standards for Engineering & Design. Students will complete a 2 part activity:
1. Students will test materials to see which ones float
2. Students will see a PPT on climate change and use the best materials from the previous testing to convert a toy car into an "amphibious car" that drives and floats on water.
***Please note additional materials are needed for this activity***
Clay or playdoh, foam, pool noodles, bubble wrap, newspaper, tin foil, duct tape, pieces of cardboard, toy cars (like Hot Wheels) containers for water.
This packet includes:
Cover Page
Introduction and Objective Page
2 pages of ELA and Next Generation Science Standards for K-2
Lesson Procedure
Teacher Prep
Building Amphibious Cars Differentiated Self Assessment
Building Amphibious Cars Design Sheets
Building Amphibious Cars Float/Sink Recording Sheet
Building Amphibious Cars Test Results Sheet
Building Amphibious Cars Samples
Building Amphibious Cars Explanation Sheet
Building Amphibious Cars Basic Budget Sheet
Building Amphibious Cars Advanced Budget Sheet
Building Amphibious Cars Classroom Display Banner
