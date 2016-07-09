This is a set of 4 mini instruction books explaining with pictures how to build 4 different types of circuits. Most circuit kits at schools come with these items, but I purchased each item from Amazon, Home Depot and Radio Shack for my circuit centers. My students will each have a box to work with containing different parts of circuits, and they will then use the instruction book to assemble the circuit.



***PLEASE NOTE: Additional materials are needed if you want to set up your own circuit centers***



Light Circuit: Low watt bulb, matching bulb holder, 2 alligator clips with wires, and a 9V battery



Solar Light Circuit: 3v solar panel (Amazon) and a 3v LED light



Motion Circuit: 3v motor (Amazon) and a 3v coin cell battery



Sound Circuit: 3v buzzer (Amazon) and a 3v coin cell battery



Simply print out the pages, cut, laminate, and bind to make mini books. Each book contains visual steps, as well as a description of what to do.

Set these up in an independent science center as well!



Please make sure to rate and leave feedback!