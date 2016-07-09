This is a great hands on unit for K-2 students that is aligned with ELA and Math CCSS, and Next Generation Science Standards for Engineering & Design. Students will design and build candy boxes to hold the most amount of chocolates.
***Please note additional materials are needed for this activity***
Cereal boxes, cut to leave the 2 remaining large pieces of the box, masking tape, tin foil.
This packet includes:
Cover Page
Introduction and Objective Page
3 pages of ELA, Math, and Next Generation Science Standards for K-2
Lesson Procedure
Candy Boxes Differentiated Self Assessment
Candy Boxes Differentiated Writing Extension
Candy Boxes Measuring Explanation
Candy Boxes Differentiated Math Extensions
Candy Boxes Banner for classroom display
