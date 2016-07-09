This is a great hands on unit for K-2 students that is aligned with ELA and Math CCSS, and Next Generation Science Standards for Engineering & Design. Students will design and build candy boxes to hold the most amount of chocolates.



***Please note additional materials are needed for this activity***

Cereal boxes, cut to leave the 2 remaining large pieces of the box, masking tape, tin foil.



This packet includes:

Cover Page

Introduction and Objective Page

3 pages of ELA, Math, and Next Generation Science Standards for K-2

Lesson Procedure

Candy Boxes Differentiated Self Assessment

Candy Boxes Differentiated Writing Extension

Candy Boxes Measuring Explanation

Candy Boxes Differentiated Math Extensions

Candy Boxes Banner for classroom display



