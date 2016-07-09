This is a great hands on unit for K-2 students that is aligned with ELA and Math CCSS, and Next Generation Science Standards for Engineering & Design. Students will design and build candy boxes to hold the most amount of chocolates.

***Please note additional materials are needed for this activity***
Cereal boxes, cut to leave the 2 remaining large pieces of the box, masking tape, tin foil.

This packet includes:
Cover Page
Introduction and Objective Page
3 pages of ELA, Math, and Next Generation Science Standards for K-2
Lesson Procedure
Candy Boxes Differentiated Self Assessment
Candy Boxes Differentiated Writing Extension
Candy Boxes Measuring Explanation
Candy Boxes Differentiated Math Extensions
Candy Boxes Banner for classroom display

Please make sure to rate and leave feedback!

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • STEMValentinesCandyBoxesCCSS.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 9, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 5 MB

STEMValentinesCandyBoxesCCSS

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades