Dr. Maya Angelou was an author, actress, singer, and most notably a poet. Known for her command of language, the poem “Still I Rise” is one of her most acclaimed works that speaks to overcoming oppression. This resource contains an in-depth analysis of the poem for teachers and aligned graphic organizers and text dependent questions for students. This is a NO PREP resource for teachers.



Teacher Resources:

- Detailed Lesson Plan

- Text Analysis (3 pages)

- Teacher Response Guide



The Texts:

- Dr. Angelou biography

- “Still I Rise” student copy with wide margins for literal and analytical annotations



Graphic Organizers:

- Finding the Theme

- Vocabulary