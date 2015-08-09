Dr. Maya Angelou was an author, actress, singer, and most notably a poet. Known for her command of language, the poem “Still I Rise” is one of her most acclaimed works that speaks to overcoming oppression. This resource contains an in-depth analysis of the poem for teachers and aligned graphic organizers and text dependent questions for students. This is a NO PREP resource for teachers.
Teacher Resources:
- Detailed Lesson Plan
- Text Analysis (3 pages)
- Teacher Response Guide
The Texts:
- Dr. Angelou biography
- “Still I Rise” student copy with wide margins for literal and analytical annotations
Graphic Organizers:
- Finding the Theme
- Vocabulary
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Short Story BUNDLE
- (3)
- $8.00
Holes Novel Study
- (1)
- $8.00
Common Core Aligned Collaborative Discussions (Grades 3-6)
- (2)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
Othello A Level
- 10 Resources
- $14.09
DIRT Worksheet (A3 Double-Sided)
- (16)
- $7.03
Spring and Easter Poetry Lesson : Acrostic and Free Verse
- (15)
- $1.41
New resources
Robert Burns Lesson Plan and Resources.
- (1)
- $3.51
Cooperative Learning Team Roles Cards, Staff Presentation, Guide And 8 Lesson Ideas
- (1)
- $2.82
Alliteration and Personification
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
The Highwayman Display
- (0)
- $3.52
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
William Shakespeare Bundle
- 9 Resources
- $39.44