Do your students set individual goals? If so, this is just the product you need! I have struggled for the last year to find something that works to help my students set, monitor, and maintain individual goals. This product works perfectly!! Many goals are included but I've also included an editable goal page if you can't find the one that meets your needs. I've also included possible action steps for each goal included. If you have any suggestions for goals not included, please send them my way! I'd love to include them.



Included in this pack are:

An intro page explaining how I use these sheets in my classroom

Classroom Examples

Classroom Smart Goal Posters

Goals for each Mathematical Practice

Goals for Timed Math Tests

Goals for Finding the Main Idea

Goals for Finding the Main Topic

Goals for Reading Fluently

Goals for Decoding Accurately

Goals for Asking and Answering Questions

Goals for Comprehension

Goals for Capitalization

Goals for Punctuation

Goals for Spacing

Goals for Spelling

Goals for Topic Sentence

Goals for Details

Goals for Closing Sentence

Goals for Using Strong Adjectives

Goals for Handwriting

Goals for Editing

Goals for Revising

Goals for Maintaining Writing Focus

Parent letters for introduction to the goal, weekly monitoring, and a wrap up letter for after 4 weeks

Goal Grid for Teacher Recording of Weekly Goals



Don't see the goal you need? Please contact me and let me know what it is. I'll include it for you!