Do your students set individual goals? If so, this is just the product you need! I have struggled for the last year to find something that works to help my students set, monitor, and maintain individual goals. This product works perfectly!! Many goals are included but I've also included an editable goal page if you can't find the one that meets your needs. I've also included possible action steps for each goal included. If you have any suggestions for goals not included, please send them my way! I'd love to include them.
Included in this pack are:
An intro page explaining how I use these sheets in my classroom
Classroom Examples
Classroom Smart Goal Posters
Goals for each Mathematical Practice
Goals for Timed Math Tests
Goals for Finding the Main Idea
Goals for Finding the Main Topic
Goals for Reading Fluently
Goals for Decoding Accurately
Goals for Asking and Answering Questions
Goals for Comprehension
Goals for Capitalization
Goals for Punctuation
Goals for Spacing
Goals for Spelling
Goals for Topic Sentence
Goals for Details
Goals for Closing Sentence
Goals for Using Strong Adjectives
Goals for Handwriting
Goals for Editing
Goals for Revising
Goals for Maintaining Writing Focus
Parent letters for introduction to the goal, weekly monitoring, and a wrap up letter for after 4 weeks
Goal Grid for Teacher Recording of Weekly Goals
Don't see the goal you need? Please contact me and let me know what it is. I'll include it for you!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
