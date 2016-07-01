Help your students learn subtraction with this fun game. Little Gnome, Little Gnome subtraction is a fun interactive PowerPoint game. Students have to guess where the gnome is by saying a fun rhyme and answering a subtraction equation. They must figure out where all the gnomes are hiding to complete the game! 20 subtraction gnome games; 100 subtraction equations included. (Answers are from 0-10)

Bundle up and save 25%.

This game is also included in the:
1) Little Gnome Addition and Subtraction Bundle for $5.25.

Game Compatibility:
This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.

*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.

This Product Includes:
• 20 subtraction gnome games (Answers from 0-10)
• mushroom game board

Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!

