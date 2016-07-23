Sugar Skull Coloring Book: Sugar Skull Color Fun #6 – Draw Your Own! – Day of the Dead, or El Día de los Muertos, activity for Spanish and general curriculum teachers alike! Fun for Halloween and throughout the year!
While it’s a blast to color, we bet you and your kiddos want to create your own skull and animal designs, too! Well, you’ve got the set to do just that!
What Will Your Face Be?
Happy? Sad? Perplexed? Surprised? It’s up to you! Be creative and use your imagination to create a unique face to share!
Create Your Own Coloring Page!
Use a black marker to create intricate patterns inside the face—and then share it with a friend to color in! Now you’ve both created something awesome together!
What You'll Get:
Sugar Skulls #6 – Draw Your Own! includes 24 fun face (skull and animal) outlines to complete and color!. Print out the whole packet, or choose from the provided individual PDFs to just print a couple! Unzip the compressed folder to access it all!
Love Sugar Skulls #6 – Draw Your Own? Please leave a review—I'd love to know how you used it in your classroom or at home!
Enjoy!
xo
Glue & Ink
glueandink.com
COPYRIGHT:
Product is for personal use only and is not to be redistributed. This means that you are free to use this product personal use—in the classroom (or at home!) but not for commercial use. The products and/or its parts may not be used in the creation of products to be sold or given away for free. Thank you for respecting Glue & Ink's work! Enjoy!
