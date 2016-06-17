Sylvester and the Magic Pebble: Literature Center contains 3 literacy activities for the book by William Steig including student and teacher friendly activities. The center is easy to assemble and follow. This product includes:



•Center poster/signs

•Student directions

•Teacher notes

•Writing activity- students write about a favorite collection

•Reading comprehension- Cause and Effect cut & paste activity

•Word work- Context clues task cards matching activity +record sheet



This center was created for 3rd, 4th , and 5th grades.

