Sylvester and the Magic Pebble: Literature Center contains 3 literacy activities for the book by William Steig including student and teacher friendly activities. The center is easy to assemble and follow. This product includes:
•Center poster/signs
•Student directions
•Teacher notes
•Writing activity- students write about a favorite collection
•Reading comprehension- Cause and Effect cut & paste activity
•Word work- Context clues task cards matching activity +record sheet
This center was created for 3rd, 4th , and 5th grades.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 17, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Science Experiment
- (1)
- $3.00
Science Experiment
- (1)
- $3.00
First Day Jitters
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
An Introduction to Dystopian Literature
- (36)
- $7.04
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
- (21)
- $8.45
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
Theseus and the Minotaur set of 4 English descriptive worksheets for LA/MA KS2.
- (0)
- $4.23
GCSE English Language - EXAM REVISION STARTER ACTIVITIES (language analysis)
- (0)
- $2.82
World Book Day Quiz
- (15)
- $4.93