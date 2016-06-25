A huge synonym wall-complete with the original word and multiple synonyms! Each word has an illustration, and there are multiple ways to say each word! Find new ways to say:
big
small
hot
cold
thought
said
concluded
touch
taste
hear
see
smell
AND MUCH MORE!
87 Pages, 5 words per page. 435 words total!

