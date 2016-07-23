Everything you need for a novel study on Taking Sides by Gary Soto! There are many ways that you can use these resources. You can copy as an entire packet or you can copy pages individually! This can be for a small book club, or for the whole class!
Inside you will find:
About the Author Research Activity
Before Reading Question Response
Story Summary: Characters/Plot/Setting: Graphic Organizer
Comparing Two Characters: Graphic Organizer
Comparing Two Characters: Lincoln and Monica: Venn Diagram
Comparing Two Characters: Lincoln and Tony : Venn Diagram
Character Change Throughout Story: Lincoln: Graphic Organizer with Short Response Sheet
Character Change Throughout Story: Tony: Graphic Organizer with Short Response Sheet
Character Action/Motivation: Graphic Organizer
Character Traits Graphic Organizer for all Main Characters in Taking Sides
Setting: Time and Place: Graphic Organizer
Setting: Describing and Drawing The Barrio
Setting: Describing and Drawing The Sycamore
Plot: Problem/Solution: Graphic Organizer
Plot: Determining Importance of Events: Graphic Organizer
Plot: Internal Conflict and External Conflict Graphic Organizers
New Words/Meaning Graphic Organizer
Questions I Had in Taking Sides: Before/During/After Reading Graphic Organizer
Predictions I Made Graphic Organizer
Text-to-Text Connection Graphic Organizer
Text-to-Self Connection Graphic Organizer
Text-to-World Connection Graphic Organizer
Text-to-Self Connection with Specific Characters Graphic Organizer
Character/Character Traits Graphic Organizer
My Important Thoughts While Reading Graphic Organizer
Sensory Images in Taking Sides: Graphic Organizer
Describing the Setting: Graphic Organizer
Inferring Character Feelings Graphic Organizer
My Inference Picture
Cause and Effect Graphic Organizer
Inferring Graphic Organizer
Six Deep Question Response Activities
Quote from Book Response Activity
Book Commercial Activity
Letter to the Author Activity
Lesson/Theme of Taking Sides Response Activity
Author's Purpose Response Activity
Social Change Response Activity
Author's Craft Response Activity
Enjoy!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
