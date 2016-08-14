This is my "Testing Properties" experiment. Students will be shown 3 different types of materials:
Plastic, stone, and wood. The students will do 3 tests on each materials to determine which one is the most useful in our day to day lives. They should test each material in flexibility, water resistance, and strength by having it support weight.
Students will complete the first side of the activity together before the experiment, then do the experiment, and finally will write about their conclusions. The recording sheet follows the scientific method/process skills when conducting an experiment.
Step One: Make Guesses
Step Two: Determine if the test is fair
Step Three: Experiment
Step Four: Draw the experiment
Step Five: Discuss findings
Step Six: Suggest an alternative material
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 14, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
