Summarizing the main idea of any informational text can be tough for many students. This template is an excellent way to summarize the conversation or conflict between two people or two groups. In a fun texting-style way, students will label the shaded bubble as one party, and the white bubble as another party. They will continue the conversation in a way that summarizes the information that has been studied. Allow students to have fun mixing knowledgable information with their texting lingo! Included in this product are some content ideas for texting and a list of common texting phrases. Enjoy, and thanks for your comments and ratings!


Ideas for use:
Democrats / Republicans
Federalist / Anti Federalist
Jefferson / Lewis & Clark
Moctezuma / Hernan Cortez
Christopher Columbus / King Ferdinand & Queen Isabella
Andrew Jackson / Cherokee Indians
Slave Owner / Slave
Ulysses S. Grant / Robert E. Lee
49er / Family Member Back Home
Oregon Trail Emigrant / Family Member Back Home
Any President or Leader / Any Citizen
Any two characters of a literary novel or work
And so much more.....

