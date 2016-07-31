Summarizing the main idea of any informational text can be tough for many students. This template is an excellent way to summarize the conversation or conflict between two people or two groups. In a fun texting-style way, students will label the shaded bubble as one party, and the white bubble as another party. They will continue the conversation in a way that summarizes the information that has been studied. Allow students to have fun mixing knowledgable information with their texting lingo! Included in this product are some content ideas for texting and a list of common texting phrases. Enjoy, and thanks for your comments and ratings!





Ideas for use:

Democrats / Republicans

Federalist / Anti Federalist

Jefferson / Lewis & Clark

Moctezuma / Hernan Cortez

Christopher Columbus / King Ferdinand & Queen Isabella

Andrew Jackson / Cherokee Indians

Slave Owner / Slave

Ulysses S. Grant / Robert E. Lee

49er / Family Member Back Home

Oregon Trail Emigrant / Family Member Back Home

Any President or Leader / Any Citizen

Any two characters of a literary novel or work

And so much more.....