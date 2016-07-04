Thanksgiving Bundle features 8 different packets of math and literacy worksheets and activities specifically for 5th grade. Any time I add Thanksgiving products for fifth grade it will be added to this bundle and you will get access to it without having to pay any more money for it with this endless bundle!



In this bundle you will find a variety of different fun math, reading, and writing activities:





Thanskgiving Math Puzzles (Fifth Grade)

Thanksgiving NO PREP Printables - Fifth Grade Common Core Math and Literacy

Thanksgiving No Prep Common Core Math (5th grade)

Thanksgiving No Prep Common Core Literacy (5th grade)

Thanksgiving Mathbooking (5th grade)

Thanksgiving Math Goofy Glyph (5th grade)

Thanksgiving Interactive Glyphs

Thanksgiving Close Reading



This bundle comes with a 25% discount to save you money! If bought individually the products in this packet would cost $27.95.



Happy Thanksgiving!



All graphics are original and created by myself.



Thanks for visiting my store,

Yvonne Crawford

Total Pages 100+

Answer Key N/A

Teaching Duration N/A