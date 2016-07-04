Thanksgiving Math Journal Prompts is a packet of 30 math journal prompts with a Thanksgiving theme for November. These are perfect for students in the 2nd grade and are aligned with the Common Core Standards for second grade. All you need to do is cut out the prompts and your students can paste them into their math journal. The prompt is printed multiple times on one sheet for ease of printing and organizing your class. Just print out as many as you need
The Common Core Standards that are covered:
2.OA.1 (Operations and Algebraic Thinking)
2.OA.2
2.OA.3
2.OA.4
2.NBT.2 (Number and Operations in Base Ten)
2.NBT.3
2.NBT.4
2.NBT.5
2.NBT.6
2.NBT.7
2.NBT.8
1.MD.1 (Measurement and Data)
2.MD.2
2.MD.3
2.MD.5
2.MD.6
2.MD.7
2.MD.8
2.MD.10
2.G.1 (Geometry)
2.G.3
The different skills covered in the packet are:
number writing
patterns
shapes
addition
subtraction
higher level thinking
spatial concepts
graphs
comparison
fractions
All artwork is original and created by myself.
Thanks for looking at my products,
Yvonne Crawford
Total Pages 36
Answer Key N/A
Teaching Duration N/A
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 4, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Alexander Hamilton
- (0)
- $5.50
Mother Teresa
- (0)
- $5.50
Donald Trump
- (0)
- $5.50
Popular paid resources
Phone numbers for Home Corner EYFS
- (0)
- $2.82
Fun SEND Resources
- 6 Resources
- $7.04
Understanding Earth's Water Supply
- (0)
- $7.04
New resources
Board Game Bundle Megapack [Revision Games, Form/Tutor Time, Learning Activities]
- 4 Resources
- $7.03
2015 - April team quiz
- (1)
- $1.41
numbers to 10 bingo games - pirates and fish
- (4)
- FREE
Updated resources
Rainforest theme Mixed Topic Primary Maths Word Problems
- (0)
- $4.23
Phone numbers for Home Corner EYFS
- (0)
- $2.82
Fun SEND Resources
- 6 Resources
- $7.04