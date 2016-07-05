Thanksgiving NO PREP Printables - Fourth Grade Common Core Math and Literacy offers a variety of different worksheets aligned with the Common Core State Standards for Mathematics and English Language Arts and Literacy. Problems are targeted for the beginning of 4th grade and feature a fun Thanksgiving theme for the month of November, including Pilgrims, Native Americans, corn, pumpkin pie, turkeys and more. The pages are all ready for you to print out: no prep, no laminating, and low ink which equals no stress! There are also several different activity levels to help you differentiate within your class.
You can use the worksheets included in this packet in a variety of different ways:
As morning work
As homework
As a skills review
As an assessment
For a substitute teacher (sub)
Skills covered:
Language Arts -
Writing Opinions
Writing Narratives
English Grammar
Punctuation
Capitalization
Spelling
Word Meaning
Math -
Word Problems
Adding and Subtracting
Equations
Multiplication
Writing Numbers
Expanded Numbers
Length
Time
All graphics are original and created by myself.
****
