Lecture is 24 slides total with presenter notes to guide you through the lecture, help you to tell the whole story, and verbally assess and engage your students. Also included is an assessment that can be used as a test or quiz.

Topics include:
Brief summary of French and Spanish Colonization
Jamestown
- Virginia Company
- John Smith
- John Rolfe
- Tobacco
- Indentured Servitude
- Headright System
- House of Burgesses
New England Colonies
- Puritans,
- Separatists,
- Pilgrims
- Mayflower Compact
- William Bradford
- Wampanoags
- - Massachusetts Bay Colony, John Winthrop, Salem Witch Trials
- Roger Williams, Anne Hutchinson
Lord Baltimore, Maryland Act of Religious Tolerance
James Oglethorpe
Native American Relations
- Bacon’s Rebellion, The Pequot War, King Philip’s War
New Netherlands, New York, Henry Hudson
William Penn, Society of Friends

