Topics include:

Brief summary of French and Spanish Colonization

Jamestown

- Virginia Company

- John Smith

- John Rolfe

- Tobacco

- Indentured Servitude

- Headright System

- House of Burgesses

New England Colonies

- Puritans,

- Separatists,

- Pilgrims

- Mayflower Compact

- William Bradford

- Wampanoags

- - Massachusetts Bay Colony, John Winthrop, Salem Witch Trials

- Roger Williams, Anne Hutchinson

Lord Baltimore, Maryland Act of Religious Tolerance

James Oglethorpe

Native American Relations

- Bacon’s Rebellion, The Pequot War, King Philip’s War

New Netherlands, New York, Henry Hudson

William Penn, Society of Friends



