The-Breadwinner-Culminating-Activities



The Breadwinner, a children's novel by Deborah Ellis is about an 11-year-old girl named Parvana. She is forced by circumstances to be the breadwinner for her family in a war-torn Taliban-era in Afghanistan.



While reading the novel, have a class discussion on how girls and women are treated differently than boys and men. Then have the students complete the comic strip assignment sheet, that will show that girls and women should be given the same freedom as boys and men.



After completing the novel, have your students complete the poster assignment. A poster rubric is included.

As an extension, have the students present the poster to their classmates.

A great assessment tool for Novel Study and Media Literacy as well!



The Book report can be used as a quick assessment. It contains short activities that deal with the settings, characters, plot and themes. Students will also have the opportunity to design a new cover for the novel and give it a new title.

The "Parvana" acrostic template could be used as a character sketch.



