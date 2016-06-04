The-Breadwinner-Culminating-Activities

The Breadwinner, a children's novel by Deborah Ellis is about an 11-year-old girl named Parvana. She is forced by circumstances to be the breadwinner for her family in a war-torn Taliban-era in Afghanistan.
While reading the novel, have a class discussion on how girls and women are treated differently than boys and men. Then have the students complete the comic strip assignment sheet, that will show that girls and women should be given the same freedom as boys and men.
After completing the novel, have your students complete the poster assignment. A poster rubric is included.
As an extension, have the students present the poster to their classmates.
A great assessment tool for Novel Study and Media Literacy as well!
The Book report can be used as a quick assessment. It contains short activities that deal with the settings, characters, plot and themes. Students will also have the opportunity to design a new cover for the novel and give it a new title.
The "Parvana" acrostic template could be used as a character sketch.
Total Pages 8
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 4, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Activités de carnaval
- (0)
- $2.00
Sports d'hiver!
- (0)
- $3.00
Winter Sports!
- (0)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
Poems that create images - Similes / Metaphors
- (23)
- $6.34
When We Two Parted - Lord Byron - Comprehension Activities Booklet!
- (0)
- $2.82
AQA Paper 1 Style Question 2 plus bespoke mark scheme
- (0)
- $7.04
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
Amazing Adjectives Literacy/ English display wall poster
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Show the world why your city is worth visiting. A collaborative blog.
- (0)
- $13.00
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23