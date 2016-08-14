Invite students to think about The Chocolate Touch from a different angle by choosing one of these Creative Thinking writing prompts! Students can choose from one of three options:



1. They are an interviewer doing a lifestyle piece on John Midas. They are to write interview questions and then, as John Midas, write the answers.



2. As John Midas, they will write a letter to the famous advice columnist Ask Angela asking for advice on his problem. Then, as Ask Angela, they will write a letter back to John.



3. They are a newscaster writing a warning bulletin about John Midas. Their job is to warn the public about the boy who turns everything into chocolate!



All materials are included! 3 choices, Sloppy Copy and Final Copy paper and a Rubric for grading!



Standards Covered:



W.3.4, W.3.5, W.4.4, W.4.5, W.5.4, W.5.5