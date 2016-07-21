EXPLORE THE CRASH OF 1929 LIKE NEVER BEFORE



Even seasoned teachers might be surprised at some of the real-life stories brought to life in the video that goes with these worksheets. Did you know that in between shooting movie scenes, Groucho Marx was making frantic phone calls to his stock broker? Tidbits like that make this episode of "American Experience" really engaging for the students as they learn about the heyday of the Roaring Twenties and the causes of the crash that ended a decade of prosperity. These Crash of 1929 worksheet will help students stay on task and track important details as they watch the video, or they can double as a test given afterwards to assess how much of the information the students have mastered.





ABOUT THE VIDEO: AMERICAN EXPERIENCE -- THE CRASH OF 1929



These teaching packet is designed to accompany "The Crash of 1929," an episode of the award-winning PBS series American Experience. The episode lasts approximately 53 minutes, making it a near-perfect “fit” for one class period at a typical secondary school. However, the episode can be easily broken out into segments if teachers prefer to show the program over more than one day.





ABOUT THESE STOCK MARKET CRASH WORKSHEETS



All student worksheets are provided in two formats: consumable and reusable. The latter option allows teachers to spend less time copying since they can make one class set that can be used all day long and/or across multiple years. If you prefer to allow students to write directly on the worksheets, however, a consumable version with answer blanks is provided as well.





MORE THAN JUST AN ANSWER KEY.....



There are also two answer keys: one designed for fast correcting and one intended to facilitate discussion as it includes commentary on a number of answers such as the true/false problems that are actually false statements.





THE VIDEO'S GREAT... WHERE CAN YOU FIND IT?



The fastest and easiest way to find the program online is to run a simple Google search. Depending on availability, you may also see it on the official PBS website or on Netflix in addition to a number of other sites.



Teachers who would like to purchase a copy on DVD should look on sites like Amazon or eBay – since these outlets often offer used copies of DVDs, this is the most affordable option. New DVDs of most American Experience episodes are usually available from the PBS website. A final option is to closely watch your local PBS station for American Experience broadcast times since the Crash of 1929 episode does sometimes replay.