Graphic organizers and thinking activities to help support your readers with The Dot by Peter H. Reynolds.



Inside you will find:

About the Author Research Activity

Facts I Learned from the Author's Note

Characters/Plot/Setting Graphic Organizer

Character/Character Traits Graphic Organizer

All About Vashti: Describe Her Character and Draw a Picture

Character Change Throughout Story Graphic Organizer (Vashti)

Time/Place Graphic Organizer

Problem/Solution Graphic Organizer

Sensory Images Graphic Organizer

Plot: Determining Importance of Events Graphic Organizer

Questions I Had Before Reading/While Reading/After Reading Graphic Organizer

Prediction with Evidence from Text Graphic Organizer

Inference with Evidence from Text Graphic Organizer

Inference with Text Clues Graphic Organizer

Lesson/Theme Response

Lesson/Theme Picture Activity

Author's Craft in Text/Example from Text Graphic Organizer

Word/Sentence I Love/Reason I Love It Graphic Organizer

Favorite/Least Favorite Part Response

4 Comprehension Questions with Space for Student Response

2 Quote from the Book Response Activities





Enjoy!