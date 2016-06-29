This purchase includes three PowerPoints of 47 slides and the accompanying 19-page activity guide, with a total of 66 pages. You can use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader download for students to write into the activity guide.



This is a short unit study, within a year-long course called MathArt. Natureglo teaches the MathArt two-semester live virtual course to homeschool upper elementary, middle and high school age students. This package includes links to the full course MathArt class website loaded with great resources including video tutorials, project and activity guides and more web resources.



The beautifully illustrated two-part PowerPoints feature the physics of snow crystal development, famous snow physicists work and the varieties of snowflakes and their geometry. The study guide that goes along with the PowerPoints include questions for students to journal about regarding the PowerPoint and movie clips found on the MathArt Virtual Library website snowflakes page.



This unique and beautifully illustrated study guide features one of nature's most astounding miracles and wonders in science and mathematics. How do snow crystals form? How many different kinds are there? Can scientists make them in the lab? The wonder of snow on a microscopic level is a world unto its own.



You'll study famous snow physicists, photographers and the major snow crystal varieties. Students are given the opportunity to draw and take notes in the activity guide and a suggested journal. Students can learn to design their own virtual snowflakes and choose from varying projects and activities from the study guide and MathArt class Website. I hope you and your students enjoy this snowy resource!