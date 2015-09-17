Delightful short musical play with one easy, instant. bouncy, catchy song to inspire your young actors.
No musical ability needed- play the backing track! (A track with vocals is also included, so you can learn the song) Basic sheet music also included with the script.
Ideal for work on "Traditional Tales", and a lovely item for an assembly presentation of 15 mins approx.
Created: Sep 17, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
