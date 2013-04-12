This is a more interactive way of introducing students to the Haber Process. Students watch the BBC video and answers the pre-defined questions. Students could have a minute to read questions before starting. You could differentiate this for Higher Ability by putting in economical considerations not mentioned in the video. I used this as a starter activity for my bottom set Year 10 OCR Chemistry B class.

